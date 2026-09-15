Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Richarlison could still leave Tottenham Hotspur before the January transfer window, with a surprise move to Dubai now emerging as a possibility for the Brazilian forward.

The Tottenham attacker has endured a difficult period after being excluded from the club’s Premier League squad, and his future in north London remains uncertain. However, he may now have another chance to secure regular first-team football.

According to TEAMtalk, Shabab Al-Ahli remain interested in signing the 29-year-old, with intermediaries exploring a potential agreement. The UAE Pro League transfer window remains open until September 28, giving Richarlison another chance to find a way out of Tottenham.

Richarlison could reunite with former Brazil coach

One major attraction for Richarlison could be the chance to work with Andre Jardine again. The Brazilian coach managed the country’s Olympic team at the Tokyo Games, where Richarlison played a starring role and helped Brazil win gold.

A reunion with Jardine could therefore make a move to Dubai particularly appealing for the forward, especially with his current lack of opportunities at Tottenham.

The two sides are reportedly discussing how to structure a potential transfer. A short-term contract has been mentioned as one possibility, while another option could allow Richarlison to leave in January if a suitable opportunity emerges.

Spurs want Richarlison gone

Tottenham have already seen several possible exits fail to materialise this summer, including moves involving Everton, Trabzonspor and Vasco da Gama. The club are therefore likely to welcome another serious solution for the forward.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs and Shabab Al-Ahli can reach an agreement, but the UAE could now provide Richarlison with an unexpected escape route from his increasingly difficult situation in north London.