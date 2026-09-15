Tottenham take hardline stance as De Zerbi confirms attacker will not play for the club

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s difficult situation with Richarlison has taken another turn, with Roberto De Zerbi making it clear that the Brazilian will not be brought back into his plans even for cup football.



The 29-year-old was left out of Spurs’ 25-man Premier League squad earlier this month after a summer in which he pushed for a move away.

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Despite remaining eligible for the Carabao Cup, De Zerbi has now shut the door on any short-term return.

De Zerbi makes his Richarlison position clear

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool, De Zerbi was emphatic when asked whether Richarlison could feature.

He said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“Richarlison will NOT play even if he’s available. Not even in the Carabao Cup, no”.

That stance is especially striking because Tottenham are struggling badly for goals. Spurs have failed to score in their first four Premier League matches, their longest goalless start to a league season in club history.

The decision also comes despite Richarlison being Spurs’ leading Premier League scorer last season.

The Guardian reported earlier this month that the forward rejected a contract extension and repeatedly made clear that he wanted to leave, prompting De Zerbi to move on with other attacking options.

Richarlison remains under contract and is technically eligible for domestic cup competitions, but Tottenham’s manager clearly does not intend to use him while the dispute remains unresolved.

Are Tottenham doing the right thing with Richarlison?

From De Zerbi’s point of view, the decision is understandable. Once a player has made it clear that he wants to leave, reintegrating him simply because results are poor can undermine the manager’s authority.

However, Tottenham’s attacking problems make this stance much harder to ignore.

Richarlison has recorded 32 goals and 15 assists in more than 130 appearances for Spurs, and he was their top scorer last season with 12 league goals.

Even if his long-term future lies elsewhere, those numbers suggest he could still provide something to a team currently desperate for goals.

De Zerbi is instead placing his faith in Dominic Solanke, Omar Marmoush, Savio, Mohammed Kudus and Mathys Tel.

That is a talented group, but four league matches without scoring puts pressure on everyone.

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