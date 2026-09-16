Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the win vs Chelsea (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have received a major boost in their pursuit of attacking reinforcements, with David Ornstein suggesting the Premier League champions could make a move for a new forward in January.

The Gunners opted not to make significant additions to their attacking department during the summer transfer window, and that decision could leave them vulnerable if injuries affect Mikel Arteta’s squad.

David Ornstein delivers Arsenal transfer update

Arsenal added Christos Tzolis to their attacking options this summer, but the winger’s arrival mainly compensated for Leandro Trossard’s departure.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus also left the club without direct replacements, while Ethan Nwaneri joined Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Speaking during a recent Q&A, Ornstein explained that Arsenal could explore the market in January, although their financial position could influence the club’s plans.

Ornstein pointed out that Arsenal had shown a willingness to pursue major attacking targets, including Vinicius Junior, Julian Alvarez and Morgan Rogers, during the summer.

However, he also highlighted the importance of the club managing its finances carefully under UEFA’s financial regulations.

The Gunners currently have Kai Havertz leading the line, while Viktor Gyökeres has seen limited involvement this season. As a result, maintaining squad fitness could be crucial to their campaign.

Arsenal could target attacking reinforcements

Arsenal’s potential January business will depend on how their attacking players perform over the coming months.

The club has already shown its ambition in the transfer market, but Ornstein stressed that there is no guarantee a new signing will arrive during the winter window.

The journalist believes Arsenal could still pursue an attacking recruit who can help them reach another level, whether in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, reports have linked the Gunners with Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha and Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, although neither player represents a confirmed January transfer.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will make a move for a new forward, but their attacking options could be an area to watch as the season progresses.