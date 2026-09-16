Rio Ngumoha in action for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha, but there’s currently no prospect of Martin Zubimendi leaving for Real Madrid.

As first reported in my Daily Briefing exclusive here, the Gunners have a genuine and long-standing interest in Ngumoha, dating back to his time in Chelsea’s academy.

However, Arsenal are not currently back in talks over signing Ngumoha, even if they are keeping an eye on his situation as he approaches the final year of his contract.

If things don’t progress with Liverpool, there’s every chance of Arsenal stepping up their interest in the 18-year-old again, as he’s on their list alongside other left-sided players.

Meanwhile, there’s no truth to the Zubimendi to Real Madrid stories.

Martin Zubimendi was a target for Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso

The Zubimendi stories have come from the Spanish press and my understanding is that it’s from, if you’ll remember, the same figures who touted a last-minute Real Madrid hijack before Zubimendi finalised his move to Arsenal in summer 2025.

What is true is that Zubimendi has long-time admirers at Real Madrid, which is hardly surprising and also true of other top clubs.

There’s no doubt Los Blancos wanted him while he was at Real Sociedad, but that was largely driven by Xabi Alonso when he was manager. I’m not aware of anything concrete on that since then, and Arsenal are also not looking to sell.

Martin Zubimendi happy with Arsenal role

Zubimendi’s situation might get interesting if he continues to struggle to start matches, but for now my understanding is that he’s happy and not looking to leave.

The Spain international undoubtedly has more competition now that Bruno Guimaraes has joined, while the improvement in form of Myles Lewis-Skelly since moving into midfield could also pose problems in the long run.

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But that doesn’t all add up to Zubimendi definitely looking for a move now. As we saw just last night, he could also have a role as a makeshift right-back this season. The full-back position is one that’s changed a lot in the modern game, with Mikel Arteta often favouring players who have qualities most associated with centre-backs or midfielders in that position, so there’s no reason that Zubimendi can’t do a bit of a Matheus Nunes and reinvent himself in that role.