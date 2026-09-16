(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are monitoring Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha, but the youngster appears happy at Anfield despite interest from the Premier League champions.

The 18-year-old has attracted attention from several clubs after his rapid development, and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring his situation ahead of a potential move.

According to reports via TEAMtalk, the Gunners’ interest in the talented winger is “genuine”, although a move is not currently at an advanced stage.

Rio Ngumoha remains happy at Liverpool

Arsenal could look to strengthen their attacking options in the future, and Ngumoha has emerged as a player they are monitoring. The youngster’s versatility and potential make him an attractive option for the north London club.

However, journalist Lewis Steele has reported that Arsenal’s interest remains exploratory rather than representing an immediate transfer push.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have no intention of entertaining offers for the talented attacker. The Reds view Ngumoha as an important part of their long-term plans and believe he can develop into a major player for the club.

The winger is reportedly happy on Merseyside and continues to enjoy life at Anfield. That could make negotiations considerably easier for Liverpool as they seek to secure his future.

Ngumoha’s future at Anfield

Liverpool are keen to reward the teenager for his impressive progress over the past year, with discussions over a new contract reportedly taking place.

His current agreement runs until 2028, but the club wants to keep him beyond that.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will intensify their interest in the coming months. The Gunners could return for the winger if his playing time becomes limited, particularly after Liverpool’s attacking reinforcements.

For now, Liverpool appear determined to hold on to Ngumoha, while the player’s reported satisfaction at the club provides encouragement ahead of further contract discussions.