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Martin Zubimendi has reportedly grown frustrated with his limited playing time at Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta has no plans to let the midfielder leave during the January transfer window.

The Spanish international has started every game on the bench so far this season, raising questions about his future at the north London club.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have no intention of selling the 27-year-old despite his reported unhappiness, with Arteta keen to maintain a strong squad for the remainder of the campaign.

Martin Zubimendi facing increased competition at Arsenal

Zubimendi enjoyed an impressive debut season at the Emirates Stadium, making 57 appearances across all competitions. However, his role has diminished in recent weeks following Arsenal’s summer recruitment.

The arrival of Bruno Guimaraes has increased competition in central midfield, while Myles Lewis-Skelly has also continued to feature in Arteta’s plans.

That has left Zubimendi with limited opportunities, although his situation could change as Arsenal’s schedule becomes more demanding.

The Gunners are competing across several competitions this season, and the midfielder could benefit from increased rotation when Champions League fixtures become more frequent.

Zubimendi expected to remain at Arsenal

Arteta is understood to value the former Real Sociedad player and believes he will play an important role as the campaign progresses.

Arsenal are determined to retain squad depth, particularly as domestic and European commitments place additional demands on players.

It remains to be seen whether Zubimendi’s frustration will influence his long-term future, but the club currently has no plans to push him towards the exit.

Unless the midfielder actively seeks a departure, Arsenal are expected to keep him at the Emirates Stadium beyond January.