(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Raphinha looks increasingly unlikely to lead anywhere, with Barcelona moving to protect one of their most important attacking players.



The Gunners have admired the Brazilian for years and were seriously interested before he moved from Leeds United to Barcelona in 2022.

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That interest has never completely disappeared, and reports earlier this month suggested Arsenal had again been monitoring his situation ahead of a possible 2027 move.

However, Raphinha’s explosive start to the new season has changed the picture considerably.

Barcelona open talks over new Raphinha contract

According to Sport, Barcelona have begun discussions over a new deal for Raphinha, whose current contract runs until 2028.

The club are delighted with his form and want to remove any uncertainty surrounding his future.

The 29-year-old has started the 2026-27 campaign in outstanding fashion, producing eight goals and three assists in just six appearances.

Fresh reporting from GOAL says Barcelona sporting director Deco has already held an important meeting with Raphinha as talks begin, with the player reportedly making it clear that he wants to remain at the club.

That is a significant blow to Arsenal, who had been hoping his contract situation might create an opportunity next year.

The Gunners’ interest is understandable. Arsenal allowed Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to leave during the summer and were unable to land either Vinicius Junior or Bradley Barcola, leaving the left side of their attack looking less settled than before.

Arsenal may need to look elsewhere

From Arsenal’s perspective, Raphinha would be close to an ideal signing.

He already knows the Premier League, can play from either flank and offers exactly the combination of goals, creativity and work rate Mikel Arteta values.

The problem is timing. Arsenal may have sensed an opportunity because Raphinha had fewer than two years remaining on his deal, but Barcelona are clearly trying to shut that door before it becomes a serious issue.

His form also makes a transfer even less realistic. A player delivering eight goals in six games is hardly someone Barcelona will be eager to lose.

Arsenal should continue monitoring the situation, but they cannot afford to build their 2027 plans around him. Unless contract talks unexpectedly collapse, the smarter approach may be to identify younger alternatives with similar qualities.

Raphinha has been on Arsenal’s radar for years. Right now, though, Barcelona appear determined to ensure he stays out of reach.

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