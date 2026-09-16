Update on Barcelona's Harry Kane interest after previous contacts, plus another big-name transfer target

Harry Kane celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly still keeping a close eye on Harry Kane’s situation as they look for alternatives to Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

The Catalan giants could do with making a major signing up front after the departure of Robert Lewandowski in the summer, and they’ve previously had contacts with Kane’s representatives.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who now say Barcelona are still keen on Kane, even though he’s expected to agree a new contract with current club Bayern Munich.

Still, Barca are monitoring the England international’s situation, and also have Manchester City’s Erling Haaland on their radar for that position.

Could Barcelona really sign Harry Kane?

Barca’s pursuit of Kane is pretty ambitious, with the former Tottenham man so far looking pretty committed to sticking with Bayern.

Speaking last month, Kane sounded calm about the situation and said he expected talks soon.

“I’m not sure exactly when, but they’ll start this week, next week… we’ll start those talks,” Kane was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“Like I’ve said before, we’re calm, I think they’re calm with the situation.

“Obviously now is the time to start talking, because there’s only a year left. That’s important. But both sides are relaxed, and I’m pretty sure there’ll be some talks this week or next week.”

It doesn’t sound like it will be easy to get Kane out of Bayern, but Barcelona are another huge club and if there isn’t progress in contract talks soon, then there could be an opportunity.

Still, overall it might be worth looking into other targets, even if Man City goal machine Haaland seems like another who’d be very ambitious, perhaps to the point of being totally unrealistic.

Player (all comps 2024-26) Games Goals Harry Kane 102 102 Erling Haaland 100 72 Julian Alvarez 106 49

As the table above shows, Kane or Haaland would actually be a major step up on Alvarez in terms of the consistency of their goal-scoring in the last two seasons.

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