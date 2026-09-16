Bayern Munich target Premier League attacker as long term Harry Kane successor

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping Nick Woltemade in mind as they begin to think about life beyond Harry Kane.



The 24-year-old Germany international remains a Newcastle United player but is spending the season on loan at Juventus after a difficult first campaign in England.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Bayern had previously shown interest in him before his move to the Premier League, and that admiration has apparently not disappeared.

Bayern Munich could revisit Woltemade interest

According to talkSPORT, Bayern could consider Woltemade as a future replacement for Kane if they eventually need to refresh their attack.

Woltemade joined Newcastle from Stuttgart in 2025 in a deal reportedly worth around £69 million, but his first season at St James’ Park was mixed.

He scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 53 appearances across all competitions, including eight goals in 34 Premier League matches.

Newcastle then allowed him to join Juventus on a season-long loan on September 1. The Italian club confirmed the agreement runs until June 30, 2027, giving him the opportunity to rebuild his confidence in Serie A.

Bayern’s interest is especially notable because Kane is now 33 and enters the final year of his existing contract next summer.

However, his future is far from decided. Kane has already confirmed that talks over an extension have been positive, while Bayern remain keen to keep him beyond his current deal, which expires in June 2027.

Woltemade could still fit Bayern despite Newcastle struggles

Woltemade’s difficult year at Newcastle should not completely erase what made him such an attractive prospect in Germany.

Before moving to England, he scored 18 goals in 36 appearances for Stuttgart and helped them win the German Cup.

At 6ft 6in, he offers unusual physical presence but is also technically comfortable enough to link play rather than operate purely as a traditional target man.

That combination could explain why Bayern remain interested.

A return to Germany may also suit Woltemade better if he fails to establish himself at Juventus. His value would likely be lower than the huge fee Newcastle originally paid, potentially creating an opportunity for Bayern.

Still, any move depends heavily on Kane. He remains Bayern’s dominant striker and recently reached 149 goals for the club, so there is no immediate need to force a succession plan.

Bayern Munich move for Man City player ruled out despite his strong start to the season