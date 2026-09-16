Michael Olise and Florian Wirtz (Photo by Alex Grimm, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Christian Falk has weighed in on the prospect of Liverpool star Florian Wirtz and Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise swapping places.

Wirtz was a target for Bayern before his move to Liverpool, as he’d shone as a youngster with Bayer Leverkusen.

Still, the Germany international hasn’t been at his best since moving to LFC, and it perhaps makes sense that his future could be in some doubt.

Meanwhile, the Reds might well look at someone like Olise as a major upgrade after his superb form for Bayern, while he’s also Premier League-proven after an eye-catching spell at Crystal Palace.

It doesn’t necessarily mean there’ll be a direct swap, though, as Falk explained the finer details of the saga.

Christian Falk on Florian Wirtz and Bayern rumours

“Of course, there is a big history between FC Bayern and Wirtz. There were two secret meetings before he decided on Liverpool: the first one in Munich and then in Liverpool as well,” Falk wrote in his latest CF Bayern Insider column.

“At the time, Arne Slot persuaded the German international to switch to Merseyside. If there is such a connection, you’re always going to have rumours.”

It seems Wirtz and Bayern is not concrete at the moment, while Falk also added that the Bavarian giants hope to keep Olise for a long time.

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He added: “Everyone at Bayern hopes that Michael Olise will play for the club for a long, long time. However, Max Eberl also told me in an interview that he wants a sign from the Frenchman next summer in terms of whether or not he can imagine signing a new contract. That’s because they can’t lose Olise on a free transfer in 2029.

“Everyone is hoping the former Crystal Palace star signs a new contract, but if not, and he decides for a transfer, of course Florian Wirtz would be a player who’s interesting for Bayern Munich. The German can play on the side or centrally.

“This would be a very interesting thing, and if you make a swap deal with Liverpool or sell Olise for a lot of money to Real Madrid, you have the money to make an offer for Wirtz.

“So, there are many, many positions which have to be discussed. I wouldn’t say it’s not true that Bayern Munich would have thought of that.”

How much longer will Liverpool stick with Florian Wirtz?

Wirtz hasn’t looked at his best at Liverpool, but there have perhaps been some signs of improvement early on this season.

The 23-year-old cost big money, though, so he still arguably needs to be doing more, and doing it on a more consistent basis.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Olise’s slightly uncertain contract situation could impact this whole saga.