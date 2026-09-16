Manchester United logo and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly look in serious danger of losing highly-rated wonderkid JJ Gabriel, who wants to leave.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are still trying everything they can to persuade the talented teenager to stay at Old Trafford.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained the situation with Gabriel, who has formally communicated his desire to leave Man Utd amid interest from elsewhere.

It seems the Italian journalist is aware of plenty of top clubs looking at Gabriel, including the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Manchester City also showed an interest in the 15-year-old before, but it seems Romano is perhaps leaning towards the player choosing a move abroad.

Fabrizio Romano on JJ Gabriel’s Manchester United future

Discussing the Gabriel speculation, Romano said: “One year ago, I can tell you Manchester City were pushing to sign JJ Gabriel. Manchester City were getting really close and then the player decided to stay at Manchester United.

“But the player informed officially three days ago Manchester United that he wants to leave, that he wants to go. I can tell you also that JJ Gabriel is no longer training with Manchester United. In the last two, three days he didn’t train after what he did by asking to leave the club.

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“So it’s obviously a situation that is getting very tense, very complicated. Now it’s on them to try sort this situation. Now it’s on them um to find a solution or say goodbye to the player because there is no other way.

“On the other side he wants out he wants to go and so obviously you’re trying to force something that maybe the player doesn’t want so strongly but United are still there. United are still trying. So let’s see what’s going to happen there.

“I can tell you I’m not sure the player is 100% eventually going to another English club. I told you about Man City one year ago. There are many rumours about Chelsea but there is a feeling that all the clubs top clubs not only in England but also from other European countries are pushing for JJ Gabriel.

“Real Madrid is a club we have to take in consideration. Barcelona is a club we have to take in consideration. So these two clubs are looking at the situation of JJ Gabriel for sure 100% I can guarantee that then also other clubs like Paris Saint-Germain made some calls to understand the situation of the boy but that’s it at the moment.”

JJ Gabriel situation a blow for Manchester United

This Gabriel situation has come rather out of the blue and is a real blow for United after their proud record of promoting players from their academy.

MUFC would do well to turn this around, but it doesn’t look likely at this point, and that means they’re surely going to see one of their biggest prospects moving to either a Premier League rival or a major club abroad.

Gabriel has impressed a great deal at youth level and would surely be in with a chance of first-team football with United soon, but it seems he’s decided he wants to take the next step of his career elsewhere.