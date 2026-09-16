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Manchester United have suffered a major academy setback after wonderkid JJ Gabriel formally requested to leave the club, with Manchester City among the rivals monitoring his situation.

The 15-year-old forward has asked United to cancel his registration with immediate effect after becoming frustrated by recent developments surrounding his first-team opportunities.

Gabriel’s request comes after he was omitted from United’s senior squad for their Champions League clash against Azerbaijani side Sabah.

The club had also planned to include the highly-rated teenager in their League Cup third-round squad against Brighton, where he was in line to become the youngest player in Manchester United history.

However, Gabriel has not trained with the first team for the past two weeks, and his future at Old Trafford is now uncertain.

JJ Gabriel asks to leave Manchester United

Despite the disruption surrounding his situation, Gabriel has continued to produce impressive numbers at youth level.

The teenager has scored five goals in just three appearances across United’s Under-19 and Under-21 teams, underlining why the club are so keen to resolve the situation.

Gabriel’s current youth contract runs until the end of the season, but he has now formally asked to be de-registered before then.

As per The Sun, the youngster cannot simply walk away as a free agent immediately, with senior figures determined to repair their relationship with Gabriel and his representatives.

Should the forward ultimately leave, United are expected to demand significant compensation for his development.

There is also reportedly significant financial interest surrounding Gabriel, with agencies seeking to represent the teenager ahead of what could become a major transfer battle.

Man City, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea monitor JJ Gabriel

The report claims that Man United fear that the wonderkid could move to their city rivals Manchester City but they are not the only major club keeping tabs on Gabriel’s situation.

Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also understood to be monitoring developments closely as some of Europe’s biggest clubs assess the possibility of signing one of England’s most highly-rated young prospects.

Barcelona have made a particularly concerted effort to attract Gabriel, who spent part of the summer in Catalonia.

However, Manchester City’s interest could provide the biggest concern for United given the teenager’s potential availability and the rivalry between the two Manchester clubs.

Real Madrid are also keeping a close eye on the situation, while Chelsea are also stepping up pursuit, meaning United could face a major battle to retain Gabriel if the current breakdown cannot be resolved.

JJ Gabriel’s incredible Manchester United academy record

Gabriel has been regarded as one of the brightest young talents in English football for several years.

The teenager was nicknamed “Kid Messi” after a viral video showcased his close control, dribbling ability and flair.

Capable of playing as either a left winger or central forward, Gabriel has rapidly progressed through United’s academy and has already achieved several notable milestones.

His rapid rise through United’s youth ranks has produced stellar numbers:

Youngest U18 Debutant: Made history at just 14 years old by debuting for Manchester United’s U18 team, scoring twice against Leeds United.

Academy Honors: Named the U18 Premier League Player of the Season for 2025–26.

UEFA Youth League Record: Became United’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the competition after firing a stunning hat-trick in a 5–0 win over Sabah.

Senior Debut: Became the youngest player to feature in an unofficial senior match for United at age 15 during a pre-season friendly against Atlético Madrid in August 2026.

United will now hope they can find a solution with Gabriel and his representatives before one of their most highly-rated academy prospects is lost to a domestic or European rival.