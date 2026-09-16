(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that midfielder Arda Guler is not untouchable amid interest from Chelsea.

Speaking after a hard-fought match, the former Chelsea manager delivered a firm tactical assessment when asked directly if the Turkish playmaker had rendered himself indispensable in Real Madrid’s starting eleven.

Mourinho said (quotes via Fabrizio Romano):

“No, no one is untouchable. When I made the changes, it was exactly because we were losing control. Arda, who played in that number 10 position, was also dropping his intensity.”

? José Mourinho when asked if Arda Güler is untouchable: “No one is untouchable”. pic.twitter.com/NYxpG7c3eS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 16, 2026

Mourinho explains Arda Guler substitution

Mourinho’s comments came after he substituted Guler midway through the second half, reaffirming that no player at the Santiago Bernabeu is guaranteed a starting spot regardless of their reputation.

The Portuguese manager emphasized that rotational changes will continue game by game as he manages a stacked midfield featuring Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Brahim Diaz.

Chelsea eyeing stunning January move for Guler

Mourinho’s response has provided a fresh boost to long-term admirers Chelsea.

Chelsea executives are reportedly preparing an ambitious €100m January transfer window move for Guler.

The Blues have been monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation closely as he faces intense competition for regular minutes in the Spanish capital.

Chelsea’s decision-makers view Guler as a generational talent who could instantly transform their attacking dynamic at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal have been previously linked as well but their London rivals now appear to be in front seat.

With Mourinho making it clear that status alone will not protect any player from the bench, Chelsea’s recruitment team senses an opening to test Real Madrid’s resolve with a record-breaking bid in the winter window.