Cody Gakpo celebrates a goal for Liverpool vs Tottenham (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Giorgi Mamardashvili faces a crucial season as doubts emerge over his long-term future at Anfield.

The Georgian goalkeeper joined Liverpool from Valencia on a £ 29 million deal in 2024, arriving a year later with the expectation that he would eventually replace Alisson Becker.

However, his first season at the club has raised questions about whether he can meet the standards required to become Liverpool’s next long-term number one.

Giorgi Mamardashvili faces pressure to prove his worth

Mamardashvili made 20 appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign, featuring more frequently than anticipated because of Alisson’s recurring hamstring problems.

Although the 25-year-old goalkeeper showed his ability on several occasions, his distribution and some uncertain moments between the posts raised questions about his suitability for the role.

According to The Athletic‘s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce, this season could represent a decisive ‘make or break’ period in Mamardashvili’s career at Anfield.

The journalist believes the goalkeeper still has plenty to prove despite showcasing his quality during Liverpool’s recent League Cup victory over Tottenham.

Mamardashvili faces competition from Brughmans

Liverpool’s decision to invest £30million in Belgian goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans has added another layer of uncertainty to Mamardashvili’s situation.

The 18-year-old has remained on loan at Genk but is expected to move to Anfield next summer, potentially creating competition for the starting position.

Meanwhile, Alisson’s future remains unclear, and his contract situation will likely shape Liverpool’s goalkeeping plans.

If the Brazilian goalkeeper extends his stay, Mamardashvili could face another season as a backup, something that may not appeal to a player eager to establish himself as a first-choice goalkeeper.

For now, Mamardashvili will have the opportunity to demonstrate his quality under Andoni Iraola. His performances throughout the campaign could play a significant role in determining whether Liverpool continue with their original succession plan or explore alternative options.