Alexis Mac Allister celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly restarted contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister, according to transfer source Indy Kaila.

As per the transfer insider on X, the Reds have reopened negotiations with the Argentina international over an extension to his current contract, which runs until June 2028.

Mac Allister’s future had become a major talking point after Liverpool initially decided against offering him a new deal, despite reported interest from elite European clubs including Real Madrid and Manchester City.

However, the latest development suggests the situation could be changing, with Liverpool now looking to secure the 27-year-old World Cup winner’s long-term future at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister was ‘very, very sad’ over Liverpool contract decision

The update follows emotional comments from Mac Allister, who recently revealed his disappointment after initial extension discussions failed to materialise ahead of the new season.

Speaking on his situation, the midfielder admitted it made him “very, very sad” to learn Liverpool were initially not offering a fresh deal while teammates Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai signed extensions.

Despite his disappointment, Mac Allister insisted he would remain completely committed to Liverpool.

“As everyone knows, I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad. The fans don’t need to worry because I will give my 100 per cent until the last day I’m here.”

That professionalism has been matched by his performances on the pitch.

Mac Allister making strong case for new Liverpool contract

Mac Allister has enjoyed an impressive resurgence in recent weeks, potentially strengthening the case for Liverpool to revisit his contract situation.

The Argentina international has produced decisive performances in several competitions, including scoring against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League and finding the net against Tottenham in the League Cup.

His ability to influence games from midfield, combined with his technical quality, work rate and tactical intelligence, has once again highlighted his importance to Liverpool.

With Mac Allister continuing to deliver on the pitch, Liverpool’s reported decision to reopen contract talks could represent a significant development in a saga that appeared to be heading in a very different direction earlier in the season.

Mac Allister still has two years remaining on his existing Liverpool contract, but the reported renewal talks would provide an opportunity for the club to resolve uncertainty surrounding his future.

Interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs had added further pressure to the situation, but Liverpool now appear keen to ensure the midfielder remains at Anfield for the long term.

For Mac Allister, the latest development comes after he publicly committed himself to giving everything for Liverpool — and his recent performances have certainly strengthened his position in the contract debate.