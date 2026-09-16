Liverpool are still sitting on the fence over the future of defender despite impressive start

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to sign Ronald Araujo permanently from Barcelona.



The Uruguay international joined the Reds on loan during the summer and has already made a strong impression under Andoni Iraola.

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However, Liverpool do not appear ready to rush into activating their purchase option, preferring to assess Araujo over a full campaign before committing significant money.

That cautious approach makes sense given both his encouraging early performances and the injury problems that affected him during his final seasons at Barcelona.

Liverpool will wait before triggering purchase option

According to Football Insider, Liverpool intend to postpone a final decision on Araujo until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The Reds reportedly have an option to buy the defender for around £47 million.

So far, Araujo is giving Liverpool plenty to think about.

He impressed in the Champions League victory over Atlético Madrid, producing an assist for Dominik Szoboszlai and completing four passes into the final third. Against Ipswich, he reportedly made nine clearances, completed two dribbles and won nine of his 10 duels.

There are also signs that the 27-year-old is settling quickly in England.

Football Insider reports that he has hired an English tutor and even accepted a pay cut to complete the loan move, suggesting he is fully invested in making his Liverpool spell work.

Reds are right not to rush this decision

Araujo’s early form has been encouraging, but Liverpool’s patience is sensible.

At his best, the Uruguayan offers exactly what Iraola needs: pace, aggression, aerial strength and the versatility to play either centrally or at right-back.

Those qualities could become even more important with Virgil van Dijk now 35 and approaching the final year of his contract. Football Insider has reported that Liverpool are still weighing up whether to extend Van Dijk’s stay beyond next summer.

But £47m remains a substantial investment for a defender who has previously suffered repeated fitness setbacks.

Liverpool therefore need more than a strong opening month. They need evidence that Araujo can remain available, adapt consistently to the Premier League and perform at a high level across 40-plus matches.

If he does that, the decision could become straightforward.

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