Liverpool consider Chelsea wonderkid as Blues consider future right-wing options

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Chelsea winger Estevao as they continue planning for the long-term future of their attack.



The 19-year-old Brazilian remains one of the most highly rated young players in European football, but his role at Stamford Bridge has become less certain under Xabi Alonso.

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Liverpool are now believed to be among the clubs monitoring that situation, alongside Barcelona.

For the Reds, the interest is particularly intriguing because Estevao is a natural right-sided attacker, a position Liverpool may need to address more decisively in the coming windows.

Liverpool and Barcelona are watching Estevao

According to transfer reporter Ekrem Konur, Liverpool and Barcelona are both tracking Estevao, although there are currently no formal negotiations with Chelsea.

🚨#EXCL -FC Barcelona and Liverpool are closely monitoring Chelsea’s Brazilian sensation Estêvão. 📌Deco and Liverpool scouts admire his 1v1 skill. Chelsea have no intention to sell, plan a contract upgrade, and value him at €110M-€120M@SportowyNet 🔗https://t.co/O4oIM8HEGd https://t.co/NuEwrXwOIj pic.twitter.com/Vx81KkT1h6 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) September 15, 2026

Fresh reports suggest Chelsea have no intention of selling the Brazil international and could value him at around €110m-€120m if that stance is ever tested.

Estevao’s playing time is one reason the speculation has gathered momentum.

According to a report carried by AOL, he has played only around 20 Premier League minutes under Alonso.

However, Chelsea are not believed to be considering an exit. The club continue to regard Estevao as an important part of their long-term plans.

Estevao could solve long term problem for the Reds

Liverpool’s interest makes sense from a squad-building perspective.

Andoni Iraola has Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz available across the attack, but neither is primarily a natural right winger. That leaves room for Liverpool to eventually target a specialist capable of carrying the ball, beating defenders and cutting inside onto his stronger left foot.

Estevao fits that profile almost perfectly.

He has already produced 41 senior goals across his career, despite still being only 19, and his one-on-one ability is one of the main reasons elite clubs continue to track him.

The difficulty is obvious: Chelsea have him tied to a long-term contract and would demand an enormous fee.

That means this is unlikely to become a January deal. But if Estevao continues struggling for regular starts, Liverpool would be sensible to keep watching.

For now, the Reds appear to be positioning themselves rather than preparing an immediate bid.

But if Chelsea’s young Brazilian becomes available, Liverpool are clearly interested in being part of the conversation.

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