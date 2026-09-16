Andoni Iraola and Jamie Redknapp (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has praised Cody Gakpo’s form so far this season and admits he may have given Andoni Iraola a dilemma.

The Netherlands international’s Anfield future seemed to be in serious doubt over the summer, with Manchester City and Tottenham strongly linked with him at various points.

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See below as Fabrizio Romano at one point mentioned that Liverpool had a decision to make on Gakpo amid interest from Man City and Spurs, though in the end he stayed with the Reds…

?? Cody Gakpo’s future will be decided after today’s game with key meetings set to take place. Manchester City still heavily involved in talks to sign the Dutch winger, Tottenham there since July. But Liverpool will only sell Cody if they can get a top replacement. pic.twitter.com/00VA7CX5zq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2026

Cody Gakpo continues superb Liverpool form

Liverpool fans will now be delighted that Gakpo stayed, as he’s started the season in superb form, looking much-improved under Iraola’s management.

The 27-year-old scored again last night, firing in a well-taken goal to give LFC a 3-1 Carabao Cup third round victory over Spurs.

See below as Redknapp admitted this could now be a dilemma for Iraola after spending so much money on signing Bradley Barcola this summer…

"You can rely on him!" ?? How crucial has Cody Gakpo been for Liverpool this season? ? pic.twitter.com/jsVvJ4RBkB — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 15, 2026

Gakpo and Barcola can surely play together for Liverpool, but it is worth noting that they are probably both natural left-wingers more than anything else.

Gakpo has also operated on the right or as a striker, but if you watch his goal against Tottenham here you’ll see how effective and dangerous he is when cutting in onto his right foot from that left-sided forward position.

It will be interesting to see how his role changes as the season goes on, or if Barcola is perhaps the one who ends up occupying a slightly different position in Iraola’s side.

Overall, though, it’s surely a nice problem for Liverpool to have as Gakpo really looks back to his best this term after a dip in form last year.