Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has praised Cody Gakpo’s form so far this season and admits he may have given Andoni Iraola a dilemma.
The Netherlands international’s Anfield future seemed to be in serious doubt over the summer, with Manchester City and Tottenham strongly linked with him at various points.
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See below as Fabrizio Romano at one point mentioned that Liverpool had a decision to make on Gakpo amid interest from Man City and Spurs, though in the end he stayed with the Reds…
?? Cody Gakpo’s future will be decided after today’s game with key meetings set to take place.
Manchester City still heavily involved in talks to sign the Dutch winger, Tottenham there since July.
But Liverpool will only sell Cody if they can get a top replacement. pic.twitter.com/00VA7CX5zq
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2026
Cody Gakpo continues superb Liverpool form
Liverpool fans will now be delighted that Gakpo stayed, as he’s started the season in superb form, looking much-improved under Iraola’s management.
The 27-year-old scored again last night, firing in a well-taken goal to give LFC a 3-1 Carabao Cup third round victory over Spurs.
See below as Redknapp admitted this could now be a dilemma for Iraola after spending so much money on signing Bradley Barcola this summer…
"You can rely on him!" ??
How crucial has Cody Gakpo been for Liverpool this season? ? pic.twitter.com/jsVvJ4RBkB
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 15, 2026
Gakpo and Barcola can surely play together for Liverpool, but it is worth noting that they are probably both natural left-wingers more than anything else.
Gakpo has also operated on the right or as a striker, but if you watch his goal against Tottenham here you’ll see how effective and dangerous he is when cutting in onto his right foot from that left-sided forward position.
It will be interesting to see how his role changes as the season goes on, or if Barcola is perhaps the one who ends up occupying a slightly different position in Iraola’s side.
Overall, though, it’s surely a nice problem for Liverpool to have as Gakpo really looks back to his best this term after a dip in form last year.
I was one calling for Gapko to be sold/and on his efforts thus far it has to be said that I was wrong – sorry Cody/but I am so happy to be wrong…now it is true – Gapko’s form is better than Barcola’s at the moment, against Fulham I thought Barcola was flat/not fit – so how much improvement we see in him as his fitness levels increase remains to be seen. I was laso calling for MacAllister to be sold/and again on his performances to date I was again probably wrong…But I think it is now obvious that Nyoni has to play as part of the halves because he gives them stability and the license to play forward/on the form to date Gravenberch is the one to be on the bench. Koumas looks as if he is able to be the understudy for Isak until Ekitike is back in the fold …So can Nyoni be the answer to not having a true ruthless number 6? Can Koumas cover for Ekitike’s absence? I am sticking to playing as the back four Kerkez VVD Jacquet and Araujo at the back/I will never ever play Frimpong at the back or even start up front unless am forced by injuries to do so…for me it looks like Gapko Isak and Munoz on the right to start all games if fit….in the middle Nyoni Macca with either Szobo or Wirtz. YNWA