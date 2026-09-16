(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Fiorentina midfielder Cher Ndour.

The Italian international has attracted interest from several clubs, and Liverpool is emerging as one of the teams monitoring his situation ahead of a potential move in 2027, according to TEAMtalk.

Cher Ndour attracts Liverpool interest

The Reds are looking to strengthen their midfield options, and the Fiorentina star could be an interesting addition. His physical attributes and technical ability make him a player worth considering as Liverpool assess potential targets.

Ndour has already experienced football in several of Europe’s major leagues, including spells with Paris Saint-Germain, Braga and Besiktas, before making a permanent move to Fiorentina. The 22-year-old has continued his development in Serie A and is now attracting attention from clubs in England and Italy.

Liverpool will be looking for the right profile to improve their midfield depth, and the Italian could offer valuable options in the middle of the park.

Ndour’s future at Fiorentina

Meanwhile, Aston Villa, Inter Milan and Juventus are also reportedly monitoring the midfielder, making the race interesting. Fiorentina are understood to value Ndour at around €30 million to €35 million, although it remains to be seen whether any club will meet their demands.

Liverpool will need to assess whether the midfielder fits their long-term plans before deciding whether to make a formal approach.

Ndour has plenty of time to keep developing his game, and a move to the Premier League could offer an exciting new challenge. However, Fiorentina’s stance and competition from other interested clubs could complicate any potential deal.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will step up their interest in the coming months. The Reds will be hoping to secure the right midfield additions as they continue building for the future.