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Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola faces a difficult task in helping Florian Wirtz rediscover his best form after the German midfielder has endured a challenging start at Anfield.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen last summer in a deal worth up to £116 million, but he has struggled to establish himself as a consistent performer in the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, former Premier League scout Bryan King has questioned the ‘mistake’ of investing such a substantial fee in the attacking midfielder.

Florian Wirtz faces pressure to prove his worth

Wirtz arrived at Liverpool with a strong reputation after impressive performances in Germany. However, his adaptation to English football has not gone as smoothly as expected, and he has struggled to make a consistent impact in the final third.

King suggested that he would not have made the same signing, raising questions about whether the club’s recruitment strategy adequately addressed the demands of the Premier League.

The German international was left out of Liverpool’s squad for their Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur, a match the Reds won 3-1 at Anfield.

Wirtz must respond under Iraola

Liverpool will hope that Iraola can help Wirtz regain his confidence and produce the kind of performances that made him one of Europe’s most sought-after young talents.

The midfielder’s technical ability and creativity remain important qualities, but he must find greater consistency to establish himself as a key player in the Liverpool lineup.

It remains to be seen whether Wirtz can turn his situation around in the coming weeks. With the club having invested heavily in his signing, the pressure to deliver will continue to grow, particularly as Iraola looks to build a team capable of competing at the highest level.