Luke Shaw lining up with his Manchester United teammates (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly not close to agreeing a new contract at Old Trafford.

There is currently no indication of Shaw staying with Man Utd beyond the end of his current contract, which expires in the summer.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail, which perhaps points to Shaw finally calling time on his long career with the Red Devils and leaving on a free transfer in 2027.

The 31-year-old has been with United since his move from Southampton all the way back in 2014, and it’s fair to say he’s had a bit of a mixed spell in his twelve-plus years.

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Luke Shaw’s Manchester United legacy

Shaw arrived at United as a real wonderkid after impressing at Southampton, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t ever quite lived up to expectations.

A lot of that, however, has been down to injury problems, and it’s often been the case that Shaw has been able to perform at a very high level when fully fit.

Some would argue he has still never quite been consistent enough, but this is still a player with over 300 appearances and winners’ medals in competitions like the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

Shaw has also managed 34 caps for England, along with three goals, including in the final of Euro 2020 against Italy.

What next for Luke Shaw?

It will be interesting to see how this contract saga pans out, but at this point it doesn’t look like it makes much sense for the club to give Shaw a new deal.

While United fans perhaps shouldn’t judge Shaw too harshly after repeated fitness issues, disruption from frequent managerial changes, and a number of other complicating factors in this post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, the team must surely now look to do better.

Patrick Dorgu already arguably looks like the better option for United’s left-back spot, and one imagines that’s also a position they’ll continue to look at in the transfer market.

Lewis Hall and Alejandro Balde are among some of the names United have looked at in recent times, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.