Man United target former Premier League winning manager to replace struggling Carrick

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are already being linked with a potential managerial change, with Antonio Conte reportedly emerging as a leading option if INEOS decide to move on from Michael Carrick.

Carrick only became permanent manager earlier this year after guiding United into the Champions League, but the new season has started poorly.

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United have taken just four points from their opening four Premier League matches, matching their worst start to a Premier League campaign.

That sluggish opening has increased scrutiny around Carrick, especially after Sunday’s 1-0 derby defeat to a Manchester City side reduced to ten men in the first half.

Conte tops list of potential managers for Man United

According to the September 15 print edition of Corriere della Sera, via Football Italia, Man United are considering Conte as a possible replacement should Carrick be dismissed.

The Italian is currently out of work after leaving Napoli at the end of last season, having terminated his contract a year early. Reports suggest he is waiting for a major project before returning to management.

Conte’s CV explains the appeal. He has won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Napoli, including the Premier League with Chelsea in 2016-17.

However, the situation is not yet straightforward. Carrick’s current United contract runs until June 2029, and there is no confirmed decision from INEOS to sack him.

Football Italia’s report makes clear that Conte is being considered in the event of a change, rather than suggesting an appointment is imminent.

Would the Italian manager work well for United?

Conte would represent a dramatic stylistic shift for United.

He is an intense, demanding coach who usually prioritises structure, defensive discipline and aggressive wing-back play. That could help a United side that has looked vulnerable and inconsistent, but it would also raise questions over how well the current squad fits his preferred system.

Carrick also deserves some context. He guided United to third place last season after taking over in January and earned Champions League qualification, so removing him after only four league games would be a huge call.

Still, the pressure is clearly increasing. Gary Neville has already described the upcoming trip to Fulham as a “real pressure game” after United’s inability to take advantage of City’s red card.

Conte’s availability therefore gives INEOS an obvious alternative if results deteriorate further.

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