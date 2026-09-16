Manchester United manager Michael Carrick applauds the fans at Old Trafford (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly close to securing a professional contract agreement with talented youngster Noah Ajayi.

The teenage winger has impressed at academy level, and the Red Devils are making progress in securing his long-term future at Old Trafford.

According to Danyal Khan, negotiations have advanced considerably, with all parties expecting to reach an agreement in the near future.

Noah Ajayi closes in on Manchester United contract

The 17-year-old has reportedly caught the attention of Manchester United staff through his performances for the Under-18s over the past year.

The Hamburg-born youngster is regarded as an exciting prospect, and the club hopes to continue his development within its academy system.

United have a proud history of promoting young players into the first team, and securing Ajayi’s future could represent another important step in their efforts to develop the next generation of talent.

The winger will now look to maintain his progress and show he has what it takes to transition to senior football.

Ajayi could have a bright future

It remains to be seen how quickly Ajayi can establish himself in the first-team picture at Manchester United.

The club have been working to retain their promising academy players, and reaching an agreement with the youngster would provide encouragement amid uncertainty over JJ Gabriel’s future.

United will need to ensure that Ajayi has a clear pathway for development, with regular opportunities to improve and gain valuable experience.

If he continues to impress, he could become an interesting player to watch in the coming years.

For now, the focus will be on completing the contract agreement and helping the young winger take the next step in his career.