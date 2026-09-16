Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on April 12, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Mikey Moore opens up on Tottenham future as young winger outlines his ambitions

Tottenham Hotspur winger Mikey Moore has opened up about his future at the club amid growing interest in his development and plans for the coming years.

The young attacker remains closely connected to the north London club, having progressed through their academy and established himself as one of their most exciting prospects.

Mikey Moore remains committed to Tottenham

Speaking about his relationship with Tottenham, Moore has made it clear that the club holds a special place in his life. The youngster continues to value his connection with Spurs as he looks to develop his career and gain valuable experience.

“Spurs are a huge part of my life,” he said, speaking to official Koln channels. “My goal is to play at the highest possible level. If I were to break into the first team at Spurs in the future, I’d certainly be very happy about that.”

The 19-year-old has already experienced senior football, and his next challenge will be to build consistency and establish himself at the highest level.

Tottenham will hope their investment in Moore’s development eventually pays off, particularly given the potential he has shown since breaking through the academy system.

Moore focuses on development and future ambitions

The winger’s comments underline his continued connection with Tottenham, although his long-term career plans will depend on the opportunities available to him.

Young players often face difficult decisions as they attempt to secure regular first-team football, and Moore will need to weigh his development carefully as his career progresses.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can provide the right environment for him to fulfil his potential. The club’s plans for its younger players could have an important role in determining Moore’s next steps.

For now, the focus will be on his continued growth and gaining the experience required to compete consistently at senior level.

Tottenham supporters will be hoping to see more of the talented winger in the future, with Moore’s development remaining a storyline worth following as he looks to make his mark in professional football.