(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are facing a serious battle to keep one of their brightest academy prospects after 15-year-old JJ Gabriel formally asked to leave the club.



Gabriel has been at United since the age of 11 and has rapidly developed into one of Carrington’s standout talents.

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His progress has attracted attention across Europe, and Real Madrid are now reportedly working on a possible deal while Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also interested.

Real Madrid interested in young Man United attacker

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid were particularly impressed by Gabriel’s performance in Man United’s 5-0 UEFA Youth League victory over Sabah last week and are exploring whether they can bring him to Spain.

Gabriel scored a hat-trick in that match, finding the net in the 45th, 85th and 87th minutes as United completely dominated the Azerbaijani side.

The bigger concern for United is that Gabriel has formally requested the cancellation of his registration. The Guardian reports that United were surprised by the request and still want to keep the teenager, who had even been in contention for involvement with Michael Carrick’s senior squad.

Gabriel’s numbers explain why United are reluctant to lose him. He scored 26 goals in 29 youth appearances last season, became the youngest recipient of the club’s Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award and has continued scoring heavily this campaign.

Losing Gabriel would be a major blow for Man United

This is potentially much more damaging than simply losing another academy player.

Man United have always built part of their identity around giving young talent a pathway into the first team. Gabriel appeared to be exactly the sort of player capable of continuing that tradition, especially after already training around the senior setup.

The timing makes the situation even more frustrating. He turns 16 on October 6, and his Irish passport could make a move abroad easier once he reaches that age.

Real Madrid’s interest is particularly significant because their recent strategy has increasingly focused on securing elite young talent before players become established superstars.

United still have leverage and have not agreed to Gabriel’s request, but keeping an unhappy teenager purely through registration rules would not solve the underlying problem.

The priority now should be convincing him that Old Trafford offers the clearest route to meaningful first-team football.

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