(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are eyeing a surprise move to bring in Sergio Ramos to cover their vulnerable defence after a poor start to the season, with reports from Spain indicating that negotiations are progressing quickly.

According to Fichajes, the 40-year-old Spanish central defender is in advanced talks over a potential free transfer to Villa Park, which would mark his first-ever spell in the English top flight.

Aston Villa in talks to sign Sergio Ramos

Ramos has been without a club since December 2025 following the conclusion of his stint in Mexico with Monterrey, where he made 34 official appearances and scored eight goals.

Despite months of training independently, the veteran leader is eager to return to competitive football.

He was linked with Manchester United in the summer while Newcastle were also reportedly interested in bringing him in.

And while a summer move did not materialise, reports now point to an advanced operation with a medical examination scheduled for next week, with Villa boss keen on bringing him in.

Aston Villa defence needs urgent bolstering

The reported interest in Ramos comes as Villa deal with significant defensive concerns.

Emery’s side have endured a difficult opening to the campaign, with their defensive weaknesses exposed during the defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The situation was compounded by injuries during the match, with Pau Torres forced off in the first half with hamstring discomfort before Ian Maatsen later suffered an ankle problem.

Villa have also lost Ezri Konsa following his move to Arsenal, leaving Emery with fewer established defensive options.

The potential arrival of Ramos would therefore provide Villa with a hugely experienced option at the heart of their defence if a deal can be completed.

Can Aston Villa sign Sergio Ramos outside the transfer window?

With the Premier League transfer window having closed, Villa cannot make a standard signing at this stage.

However, Ramos is currently a free agent, meaning a move could still be possible outside the transfer window subject to Premier League registration rules and Villa having an available squad place.

The reported negotiations therefore represent a potential opportunity for Emery to add an experienced defender without waiting until the January transfer window.

If the reported medical goes ahead next week, Ramos could be edging closer to an shock Premier League move with Aston Villa.