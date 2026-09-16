Rio Ngumoha has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest understanding of the Rio Ngumoha situation as the Liverpool winger has been linked with Arsenal.

The talented 18-year-old has made quite an impression at Liverpool in his relatively short time in the first-team, but it seems there’s some uncertainty over his long-term future.

This was already the case in the summer, when Ngumoha was linked as a target for Bayern Munich in a report from the Athletic.

Now Romano has spoken about recent links with Arsenal on his YouTube channel, with the journalist expecting that the Gunners are likely to have a top talent like this on their radar.

Rio Ngumoha not currently available

Still, Romano also acknowledged that Liverpool are currently insisting that they want to keep Ngumoha, so that’s a major obstacle.

The England youth international’s current LFC contract expires in 2028, though, and that’s something the club might soon need to sort out or else interest from Arsenal could become more concrete, according to Romano.

“In the summer we had many rumours about Bayern and more clubs (and Ngumoha), but the message out of Liverpool was always the same – the player is not leaving. The player is not for sale. We trust Rio. Rio is Liverpool future.

“So Liverpool never really considered anything apart from appreciating the player which is normal. Rio is one of the best talents in his position around. So it’s normal to have clubs looking at him. It’s absolutely normal.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

“But at the same time the message from Liverpool was ‘not for sale’. No exit. So there was not even a discussion or negotiation.

“Now there are rumours about Arsenal. What rumours about Arsenal? Because Arsenal didn’t sign anyone to replace officially Martinelli. They replaced Leandro Trossard with Christos Tzolis and then Martinelli left and Arsenal decided to stay with the team they have.

“But obviously Arsenal always look at opportunities. So if there is a chance to sign Rio in 2027, 2028 or whenever, for sure Arsenal would be among clubs interested, and not only Arsenal, I’m sure also clubs from abroad.

“So there will be strong interest in Rio. But at the moment Liverpool want to keep the boy and Liverpool are discussing a new contract with Rio.

“So there are conversations ongoing about the contract. then you still need to get it done. You still need to give the guarantees the player wants. You still need to find the balance on every single point.”

Rio Ngumoha looks a great fit for Arsenal

Arsenal would surely benefit from bringing in a talent like Ngumoha, as they still arguably lack the right profile of attacker for their left-hand side.

Although Tzolis has made a strong start to life at the Emirates Stadium and there’s also Eberechi Eze as an option in that position, there is also surely room for an upgrade.

Ngumoha arguably looks like a player with a higher ceiling than those other names, with the teenager likely to be seen alongside Arsenal’s own wonderkid Max Dowman as one of the biggest prospects in the country.

Liverpool won’t want to lose Ngumoha, but the amount of speculation we’re seeing here perhaps suggests there’s no smoke without fire and it could be a saga to follow the longer he goes without signing a new contract.