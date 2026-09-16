Three possible Michael Carrick replacements Man United could consider

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick is under growing pressure at Manchester United after an unexpectedly poor start to the 2026-27 Premier League season.



United have collected only four points from their opening four league games, leaving them 13th after defeats to Hull City and Manchester City, a draw with Everton and one victory over Ipswich.

That is a sharp contrast to last season, when Carrick won 12 of his 17 matches after taking interim charge and guided United to a third-place finish.

There is no confirmation that INEOS have decided to dismiss Carrick, but if results continue to deteriorate, several alternatives could come into consideration.

Antonio Conte

Conte is the most obvious candidate because he has already been directly linked with the job.

According to Corriere della Sera, reported by Football Italia, the former Chelsea manager is currently at the top of United’s list should they make a change. He is available after leaving Napoli in May and is reportedly waiting for the right major project.

Conte would bring something United have repeatedly lacked: proven title-winning experience. He has won league championships with Juventus, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Napoli, including the 2016-17 Premier League title.

The drawback is his demanding personality and preference for highly structured football. United would have to be fully committed to building around him rather than treating him as another short-term fix.

Kieran McKenna

McKenna would offer a very different route.

The 40-year-old is available after stepping down from Ipswich Town in June to take a break from management. He transformed Ipswich, overseeing three promotions in four seasons, including two separate promotions to the Premier League.

There is also an obvious United connection. McKenna previously worked at Old Trafford as part of the first-team coaching staff and was among the names considered when United searched for a permanent manager earlier in 2026.

Tactically, he offers progressive football and strong player development, although managing United would represent a significant jump in scrutiny.

Oliver Glasner

Glasner is another name United considered following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal earlier this year.

He is currently managing Nottingham Forest, so appointing him would be complicated, but his record deserves attention. Glasner won the FA Cup and Conference League with Crystal Palace before joining Forest this summer.

His teams are typically intense, organised and dangerous in transition, qualities United have often lacked.

Man United should avoid another panic appointment

Conte provides the strongest trophy-winning CV, McKenna offers familiarity and long-term potential, while Glasner combines Premier League experience with recent silverware.

But United’s biggest mistake would be changing managers simply because four league matches have gone badly.

Carrick earned the permanent role by producing excellent results last season, and his current contract only began in May.

If the situation does reach breaking point, the decision should be based on a clear footballing direction rather than reputation alone.

Another managerial reset without fixing recruitment, squad balance and consistency would risk repeating the same cycle that has troubled Old Trafford for years.

24-year-old defender is back on Man United radar after returning to form