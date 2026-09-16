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Tottenham Hotspur are considering a surprise move for free agent Mauro Icardi as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

The Argentine striker has been without a club since leaving Galatasaray, and reports suggest the north London club could pursue a move to sign the experienced forward.

According to reports via Sport Witness, Tottenham have emerged as a potential destination for Icardi, who is reportedly interested in joining an ambitious project.

Mauro Icardi attracts Tottenham interest

The 33-year-old enjoyed another productive campaign with Galatasaray last season, scoring 16 goals before his contract expired. He remains available as a free agent, although Tottenham would reportedly be unable to register him until the January transfer window.

Spurs could certainly use additional attacking quality, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Richarlison’s future at the club. Icardi’s experience in front of goal could offer Roberto De Zerbi another option in the final third.

The Argentine striker has shown he can finish clinically, and a move to the Premier League could offer him a new challenge.

However, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham will decide to pursue negotiations. The club would need to assess whether the experienced forward fits into their plans for the second half of the season.

Icardi’s future remains uncertain

Meanwhile, Icardi is reportedly waiting for an ambitious project before deciding on his next destination. Several clubs have been linked with the striker, but nothing has materialised.

Tottenham could offer him the chance to return to a major European league, while his experience could prove useful to a squad seeking greater attacking consistency.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will make a formal approach. The potential January registration restriction and questions surrounding his fitness and availability could influence the club’s decision.

For now, Icardi’s future remains unresolved, with Tottenham among the clubs reportedly evaluating a possible move.