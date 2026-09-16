Tottenham star Lucas Bergvall receives stunning £80m valuation after new contract

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Lucas Bergvall celebrates with his Tottenham teammates
Lucas Bergvall celebrates with his Tottenham teammates (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall has seen his valuation rise significantly after signing a new contract, with a former Premier League executive suggesting the Swedish international could eventually command a fee of up to £80 million.

The 20-year-old recently committed his future to the north London club after exploring a move during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness believes Tottenham have made a smart decision by securing Bergvall’s long-term future, particularly after rejecting a £46 million offer from Newcastle United.

Lucas Bergvall receives major Tottenham valuation boost

Wyness believes the midfielder’s new agreement could almost double his potential transfer value, giving Spurs a stronger negotiating position if interested clubs return for his signature in the coming years.

The Tottenham star was previously under contract until 2031, but his latest extension is understood to have added further years to his commitment. The exact length of the deal has not been officially confirmed, although Wyness expects it to keep Bergvall at the club for approximately seven years.

The former executive explained that a longer contract could allow Tottenham to demand as much as £80 million for the midfielder, rather than accepting a lower fee associated with a shorter agreement.

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Bergvall remains important for Spurs

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has continued to view Bergvall as an important part of his plans, despite the uncertainty around the player’s future earlier this summer.

The Swedish midfielder has made limited Premier League appearances this season, recording 72 minutes so far. He did, however, complete the full match during Tottenham’s 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool.

Bergvall’s new contract provides Tottenham with additional protection, while the midfielder will hope to establish himself as a regular starter under De Zerbi. With Spurs investing heavily in their midfield, competition for places is expected to remain intense as the season progresses.

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