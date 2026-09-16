Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the win vs Sunderland (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool have suffered a significant academy blow after highly-rated youngster Vincent Joseph decided to leave the club and join Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The 16-year-old forward turned down scholarship terms with Liverpool this summer, bringing an end to a nine-year spell on Merseyside.

Joseph confirmed his departure on Instagram, thanking Liverpool for the memories and the formative years he spent at the club.

“After 9 unforgettable years, the time has come to say goodbye. Thank you for the memories, and for making my time here truly special.”

The teenager will now continue his development with Arsenal’s academy after the Gunners moved to secure his services.

Vincent Joseph leaves Liverpool for Arsenal

Joseph’s departure represents a notable loss for Liverpool’s academy, with the club unable to convince the highly-rated forward to remain at the AXA Training Centre.

The teenager has already built an impressive goalscoring record at youth level and will now join Arsenal’s scholarship intake as he looks to progress towards senior football.

Arsenal have increasingly invested in recruiting some of the best young talent available, and Joseph’s arrival gives their academy another promising attacking prospect to develop.

Vincent Joseph is one of England’s upcoming talents

Joseph has already made an impact on the international stage, scoring eight goals in nine appearances for England Under-16s.

The forward has also shown his goalscoring ability with Liverpool Under-18s, finding the net twice in three appearances despite being one of the younger players in the age group.

His finishing, movement and tactical awareness have helped establish Joseph as a player with significant potential, making his decision to leave Liverpool particularly noteworthy.

Rio Nguomha also linked with Arsenal

Adding further friction between the two Premier League giants, Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on Liverpool’s highly-rated winger Rio Ngumoha.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that while Liverpool consider Ngumoha untransferable and are currently in talks to extend his contract, the Gunners remain among the top admirers ready to swoop in should an opportunity arise in the future.

Having already captured Joseph’s signature, Arsenal’s lingering gaze toward Ngumoha highlights a growing tug-of-war for the nation’s brightest young talent between the two English heavyweights.