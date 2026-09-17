43-year-old waiting in line to replace Sage at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC
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A photo of one of the corner flags at Selhurst Park
(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are already being linked with a possible managerial change, with Rob Edwards reportedly emerging as a contender should Pierre Sage’s difficult start continue.

Sage only arrived at Selhurst Park in June after leaving Lens, but his first few weeks in the Premier League have been far from smooth.

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Palace have lost three of their opening four league matches, including a dramatic 3-2 home defeat to Ipswich Town, and currently have the division’s worst defensive record with 11 goals conceded.

That poor start has inevitably increased scrutiny around the Frenchman.

Edwards in contention if Crystal Palace make a change

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Rob Edwards is in contention to become the next Crystal Palace manager if Sage is dismissed.

One important factor is Edwards’ relationship with Palace sporting director Matt Hobbs. The pair know each other from their time at Wolves, and Hobbs is said to be a big admirer of the former Luton boss.

Edwards is also attracting interest elsewhere, with Birmingham City reportedly monitoring him while Chris Davies faces pressure of his own.

The speculation around Sage has intensified further because of reports of internal unrest.

Football Insider claimed that several Palace players had raised concerns over his training methods, while other reports have highlighted his decision to publicly criticise and drop senior players such as Evann Guessand, Dwight McNeil and Jaydee Canvot.

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Palace should be careful not to panic

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Palace’s start has undoubtedly been disappointing, but dismissing Sage after only a handful of matches would be an extremely aggressive decision.

There are mitigating circumstances. He inherited a squad that went through major summer change, including the loss of Maxence Lacroix, while Palace signed 11 new players and had several key men disrupted by injuries or transfer uncertainty.

That said, the defensive numbers are difficult to ignore. Eleven goals conceded in four league matches is not sustainable, and losing the opening two home games of a season for the first time since 2018 has only increased the pressure.

Edwards would represent a very different option. He knows English football well, has experience working with limited resources and already has an established relationship with Hobbs.

For now, Palace appear to be giving Sage time. But if results fail to improve quickly, having an available and familiar alternative like Edwards in the background could make the situation increasingly uncomfortable.

Crystal Palace make Pierre Sage decision after difficult Premier League start

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