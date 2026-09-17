Photo via x/GingaBonitoHub

Allan Elias enjoyed a dream Manchester City debut by scoring a breathtaking solo goal as Enzo Maresca’s side cruised to a dominant 5-0 victory over Norwich City in the League Cup.

The 22-year-old produced the standout moment of the match with a brilliant individual effort that showcased exactly why Manchester City moved to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Allan Elias produces dream Manchester City debut

After receiving the ball on the left wing, Allan Elias cut inside onto his right foot before weaving through several Norwich defenders with a series of rapid touches and changes of direction.

He then cut back onto his left foot and unleashed a powerful finish into the back of the net, completing a superb solo run and sending City further ahead.

Watch the goal below:

?? GOLAÇO DO ALLAN! Allan scores an incredible goal on his Manchester City debut! Definitely one to keep an eye on! pic.twitter.com/mg6Qk8gGfY — Ginga Bonito ?? (@GingaBonitoHub) September 17, 2026

Elias’ goal was the perfect introduction to Manchester City supporters, with the young attacker displaying his pace, close control and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations.

The summer signing looked comfortable operating from the left before cutting inside and creating the opportunity for himself.

His performance will only increase the excitement surrounding Elias, particularly after he provided a glimpse of the technical quality that convinced City to bring him to the club.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Manchester City thrash Norwich 5-0

Manchester City dominated the League Cup tie from start to finish, putting five goals past Norwich in a relentless attacking display.

Maresca used the match as an opportunity to rotate his squad and give valuable first-team minutes to several academy prospects and summer arrivals.

City’s youngsters took full advantage of the opportunity, controlling possession, pressing high up the pitch and consistently creating openings.

Alongside Elias’ spectacular effort, Floyd Samba also caught the eye with a brilliant goal as City completed a comfortable 5-0 victory.