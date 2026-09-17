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Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Antonio Conte as pressure continues to build on Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

According to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, via Sport Witness, United are having doubts over Carrick’s long-term future and have started assessing alternative managerial options behind the scenes.

Manchester United eyeing Antonio Conte

The report claims that Conte has emerged as the leading name on Manchester United’s shortlist should the club decide to make another managerial change.

Conte has been out of work since leaving Napoli at the end of last season and is reportedly assessing his options before deciding on his next challenge.

While the Italian has also been linked with a potential return to Juventus, the report suggests he is waiting for the right opportunity, potentially opening the door to a move to Old Trafford if a vacancy becomes available.

Why Manchester United are considering Antonio Conte

Conte’s appeal is largely based on his extensive record of winning major trophies across Europe’s top leagues.

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The Italian has won domestic league titles with Juventus and Inter Milan in Serie A, while also leading Chelsea to the Premier League title during his spell at Stamford Bridge.

His teams are typically characterised by intense tactical organisation, demanding training standards and a clear emphasis on immediate results.

That experience could appeal to a Manchester United hierarchy searching for a manager capable of quickly changing the direction of the team.

Conte has also worked with several elite squads throughout his career, giving him extensive experience managing players and expectations at the highest level.

Would Antonio Conte fit Manchester United?

A potential Conte appointment would also come with questions about how his managerial approach would fit Manchester United’s long-term plans.

The Italian has historically demanded significant influence over recruitment and squad building, while his intense approach has occasionally resulted in disagreements with club executives.

That could become an important consideration if United seriously explore the possibility of appointing him.

For now, however, Conte’s name remains linked to the situation rather than representing a confirmed negotiation.

Unai Emery is another name that the club could consider while Kieran McKenna was also spotted in the director’s box at Old Trafford sparking speculations.

With Carrick facing increased scrutiny and United reportedly assessing their options, the coming weeks could determine whether Conte develops from a reported candidate into a genuine possibility for the Old Trafford job.