Bruno Guimaraes stayed the night at ex-Newcastle teammate's house after Arsenal's win at Sunderland

Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Sunderland (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimaraes may have left Newcastle United in the summer, but he enjoyed an early return to the north east with a stunning strike away to Sunderland last weekend.

The Brazil international couldn’t resist trolling Newcastle’s rivals with his celebration at the Stadium of Light, and it seems he also celebrated later on by hanging out with former Newcastle teammate Joelinton.

According to the Daily Mail, Guimaraes spent the night at Joelinton’s house after the game as he reconnected with an old friend, whom he was apparently very close with during his time at St James’ Park.

Bruno Guimaraes on his history with Newcastle

Speaking after he scored that memorable first goal for Arsenal against Sunderland, Guimaraes made reference to his time at Newcastle.

“I scored a beautiful goal, it’s a beautiful moment for me and my family and I’m very happy. A beautiful goal in a very good place. Everyone knows my past, I had an amazing history at Newcastle. But now I’m trying to create a new history here and I’ve started in the right way,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by Newcastle World.

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Newcastle fans surely won’t have been entirely happy with Guimaraes for the manner in which he left the club this summer.

Still, it’s clear he has only positive feelings towards the Magpies, so it will be interesting to see what kind of reception he gets when he faces his old club later on in the season.

Guimaraes was also joined by fellow big-name stars in Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali in leaving NUFC this summer.