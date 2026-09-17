Arsenal rejected multiple offers for wonderkid as teenager pushes for bigger role

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly turned away repeated loan interest in Max Dowman, with League One side Luton Town among the clubs keen to give the 16-year-old regular senior football.



Dowman’s rapid rise has become one of the biggest stories around Arsenal’s academy, and his latest Carabao Cup performance only strengthened the case for him to receive more first-team opportunities.

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However, the Gunners appear determined to keep control of his development rather than sending him away.

Luton made several loan approached for Dowman

According to talkSPORT, Luton Town have approached Arsenal on multiple occasions about taking Dowman on loan.

The connection is obvious. Luton are managed by former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who previously coached Dowman in the Gunners’ youth setup and knows his game extremely well.

However, the report says a move currently looks unlikely, with Arsenal preferring to keep the teenager close to Mikel Arteta’s first-team environment.

That decision looks even more understandable after Dowman’s display against Ipswich Town. He scored twice in Arsenal’s 4-2 Carabao Cup victory, taking his senior tally to three goals in 14 appearances.

He also became only the second 16-year-old after Wayne Rooney to score twice in a match for a Premier League club across all competitions.

The teenager has already broken several age records at Arsenal and in the Premier League, while teammate Mikel Merino recently compared aspects of his confidence and maturity to Lamine Yamal.

Arsenal are right to keep him close

A loan to Luton would make sense on paper. Regular League One football would expose Dowman to physical senior opposition every week, and working under Wilshere could provide a familiar environment.

But Arsenal’s position is also easy to understand.

Dowman is not simply a prospect waiting for senior football anymore, he is already contributing when Arteta uses him. Sending him away could actually remove a useful option from a squad competing across four competitions.

The bigger question is minutes.

If Arsenal keep him, they must continue giving him genuine opportunities rather than limiting him to occasional cup appearances. His two-goal performance at Ipswich showed he can already influence senior matches, not just survive them.

For now, keeping Dowman at the Emirates appears the smarter move. He can train daily with elite players, learn Arteta’s system and still feature in domestic cups and selected league games.

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