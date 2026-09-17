Arsenal FC flag and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal have an appreciation for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

The Gunners have been linked several times with Rodrygo in the last couple of years, though the rumours had perhaps died down a bit of late.

Still, the saga could be back in the headlines again as yesterday TEAMtalk claimed that Arsenal were back in contact with the Brazil international’s representatives.

Romano has now addressed the speculation on his YouTube channel, admitting that Arsenal like Rodrygo, even if a deal in January is unlikely, whilst adding that it’s too early to make predictions about next summer.

Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal’s interest in Rodrygo Goes

“Rodrygo has always been mentioned as a transfer target for Arsenal,” Romano said.

He added: “In summer 2025, the real possibility for Rodrygo Goes was Manchester City. Manchester City at that point were considering Rodrygo if Savinho left the club, but Savinho ended up staying and then he joined Tottenham this summer.

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“So, at the moment about Arsenal, I cannot say anything else. There is not a position. Obviously, they like the player, but now is not time for movements because in January nothing will happen. Rodrygo will stay. In the summer, it’s a way too early to predict anything.

“What I can guarantee is that Rodrygo is really grateful with Real Madrid for how they are helping him and trusting him and believing in him despite the difficult moment in terms of injury.”

Arsenal monitoring the attacker market

AFC might be keeping Rodrygo in mind, but it remains to be seen how much of a priority he’ll end up being for the north London giants.

Elsewhere, some other names seem worth keeping an eye on, including Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha, as reported via the Daily Briefing yesterday.

Rodrygo could be a good option, but he’s had a poor recent record with injuries and it would surely take a hugely impressive comeback to persuade Arsenal that he’d be someone worth paying big money for.