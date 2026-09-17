Carrick makes 'doesn't bother' claim after historic Man United defeat against Brighton

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick has pushed back against growing speculation over his Manchester United future after a disastrous Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton deepened the club’s poor start to the season.



United appeared to be cruising after Shea Lacey and Mason Mount put them 2-0 up inside 10 minutes at Old Trafford.

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Instead, Brighton scored three unanswered goals to win 3-2, handing Carrick his third defeat in six matches across all competitions this season.

The collapse was particularly damaging because United had won 143 of the previous 145 matches in which they had taken a 2-0 home lead. It was also the first time in 50 years they had lost at Old Trafford after going two goals ahead.

Michael Carrick dimisses job pressure

Speaking after the defeat, Carrick was asked directly whether the growing scrutiny surrounding his position was beginning to affect him.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, he said:

“I don’t feel under pressure,”

Carrick continued:

“Either way, that doesn’t bother me one bit. It generally doesn’t bother me one bit. I understand what goes on outside and how the world works, but it doesn’t bother me.”

His comments came after a remarkable change in mood around Old Trafford. Carrick won 12 of his 17 matches after taking charge last season and guided United back into the Champions League, but his first full campaign has quickly become more difficult.

United have now won only twice in six games this season, while their League Cup exit followed a 1-0 derby defeat to Manchester City just days earlier.

Carrick also accepted responsibility for the Brighton collapse, admitting the second-half performance was on him and that United need to improve quickly.

Man United boss needs results to go his way

Carrick is right not to become consumed by external pressure. Managers at Man United will always face intense scrutiny, particularly when results deteriorate.

But the current problem is not simply media noise.

United surrendered a commanding two-goal lead against a Brighton side that made six changes, and after Mount’s early goal they did not register another shot on target until the 76th minute.

That points towards deeper concerns involving game management, control and how Carrick responds tactically when momentum changes.

His impressive work last season should buy him some patience, but football moves quickly.

United’s next Premier League game at Fulham has suddenly taken on far greater importance.

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