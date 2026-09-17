Newcastle could sign Man United's Kobbie Mainoo (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are prepared to dismiss manager Michael Carrick if the team’s poor run of form continues, with Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe reportedly open to taking charge at Old Trafford.

According to an exclusive report shared by transfer insider Indy Kaila on social media, the Manchester United hierarchy is growing increasingly restless.

Club owners are reportedly not prepared to exercise patience if results fail to turnaround immediately.

Eddie Howe reportedly open to Manchester United approach

With pressure mounting following an unconvincing start to the campaign and early domestic cup struggles, the board is actively evaluating their options and stands ready to make an swift change in the dugout should performances not improve.

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Should the Red Devils pull the trigger on dismissing Carrick, they may not have to look far for a high-profile successor.

As per Indy, Eddie Howe would be firmly willing to listen to an approach and take over the reins at Old Trafford if formally contacted by the club’s leadership.

Exclusive ? Manchester United prepared to act if poor form continues; Eddie Howe understood to be open to approach

Manchester United’s owners are prepared to make an immediate change in the dugout should the club’s current form persist, according to sources. It is understood… — indykaila News (@indykaila) September 17, 2026

Eddie Howe transformed Newcastle United

Howe built a strong reputation during his time at Newcastle, helping transform the club into a regular contender for European football after taking over when the Magpies were battling near the bottom of the Premier League.

Under his management, Newcastle developed into a competitive side capable of challenging established Premier League clubs, while also securing domestic silverware.

However, Howe decided to step down in the summer and is now available for a new challenge.

His proven credentials make him an ideal profile to steer Manchester United out of their current turbulence.

For now, Carrick remains in charge at Manchester United, but the pressure surrounding his position is increasing.

If results do not improve quickly, the club could be forced to decide whether to continue with their current manager or turn to an experienced alternative such as Howe.