Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool star that he's keeping "in touch" with

Germany manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended the recent form of Reds star Florian Wirtz as he also discussed his role with the German national team.

Klopp left Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season and only recently returned to football management by taking the Germany job.

This could see Klopp link up with Wirtz, even if the former Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder is struggling to find his best form in a Liverpool shirt.

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The 23-year-old looked like a hugely exciting signing when he first joined Liverpool, but he hasn’t lived up to expectations, and Klopp has spoken in defence of the player.

Jurgen Klopp on Florian Wirtz

Speaking in a press conference today, Klopp has been quoted as saying there should perhaps be different expectations on Wirtz instead of just looking at his goal and assist numbers.

Klopp on Florian Wirtz: "The exchange with Flo was very pleasant. We're keeping in touch from time to time. I think he's the player who covered the most ground at Liverpool this season, so the willingness is absolutely there. We have to move away from expecting to see special… pic.twitter.com/AUS44vxIwJ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 17, 2026

“We’re keeping in touch from time to time. I think he’s the player who covered the most ground at Liverpool this season, so the willingness is absolutely there,” Klopp said.

“We have to move away from expecting to see special moments from him. He needs to help us as a team. We have to make sure that Flo feels comfortable with us. When the team works, then every player shines as a consequence.

“We need to be satisfied when Flo Wirtz plays a game in which he gave everything but didn’t register a goal or assist. We simply need to give the boy the feeling: ‘That was more than good enough today. You helped us as a team. We won 1–0 or 2–0.’ – And then all the experts in the world sit there and discuss why he still hasn’t worked out. There are just as many reasons to say: ‘He’s working perfectly well.’ Now let’s take the next steps together.'”

Can Jurgen Klopp help Florian Wirtz?

It could be that Wirtz was just one of many players to struggle under Arne Slot last season, with the Dutch tactician ultimately getting himself sacked in the summer.

Wirtz now has the chance to develop under a new LFC manager in Andoni Iraola, and one imagines he could also benefit a great deal from Klopp’s guidance at international level.

Klopp remains one of the best coaches in world football, and he’ll no doubt be keen to help this talented Liverpool player get back to his best so he can benefit his current team and his former club who’ll still be close to his heart.