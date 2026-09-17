JJ Gabriel of Man United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Gary Neville and Roy Keane have criticised Manchester United academy star JJ Gabriel after the 15-year-old reportedly submitted a transfer request, with Neville directing particular scrutiny towards the teenager’s representatives.

Speaking on Stick to Football, Neville questioned why details of Gabriel’s situation had been leaked to prominent journalists, arguing that the story appeared to have come from the player’s camp rather than Manchester United.

“There was this big announcement from a prominent journalist that’s obviously been leaked,” Neville said.

The former United defender argued that the club would have little reason to leak such news and suggested Gabriel’s representatives had deliberately chosen an aggressive approach.

“If the club’s not going to leak that, it’s not in the club’s interest to leak this, not on the back of the weekend. So, the player’s representatives have definitely leaked this,” Neville added.

“They’ve decided they want to go the nuclear option and go: ‘Bang, we’re JJ Gabriel to leave Man Utd’. That to me is my concern is that who’s representing him thinks that’s good for the kid.”

Roy Keane questions JJ Gabriel’s lack of patience

Keane echoed Neville’s frustration, questioning why a 15-year-old would need to force the issue rather than wait for his opportunity at Manchester United.

“Are you telling me he can’t wait? If you are 15 years of age and you’re talking about playing for Man Utd’s first team, just wait,” Keane said.

“Can you wait another six weeks if United get through the cup?”

The former United captain also pointed to the pressure currently facing Michael Carrick, arguing that the manager needs results and cannot simply sacrifice competitive matches to give opportunities to teenage academy players.

“If some 15-year-old is spitting his dummy out, we’ll deal with that,” Keane added.

Gabriel’s reported transfer request therefore comes at a particularly sensitive moment, with the teenager having been tipped for a potential breakthrough into United’s senior setup.

Gary Neville tells Manchester United to learn from Arsenal

Neville also pointed towards Arsenal’s handling of teenage sensation Max Dowman as an example of how clubs can protect young players from unnecessary media attention.

The former United defender questioned the wisdom of putting a 15-year-old at the centre of a major transfer story before his senior career has even properly begun.

“I just don’t see the logic from any representatives of a 15-year-old boy who think it’s a good idea to put his name in lights right now,” Neville said.

“You want to try and sort of douse the flames, don’t you? You don’t want to add fuel to a fire.”

Neville recalled how Arsenal protected Dowman after his first-team involvement, saying: “Sky probably asked for an interview at the end of the game. Arsenal said no. They got him straight back into the changing room. He’s back at school on Monday morning.”

JJ Gabriel wanted by Man City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Gabriel’s situation has attracted significant attention because of his reputation as one of the most highly rated young players in Manchester United’s academy.

The teenager has reportedly attracted interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Manchester United are understood to want to repair the relationship and keep Gabriel at Carrington, but the reported transfer request has created a major talking point around one of the club’s most exciting academy prospects.

With the teenager’s representatives now under scrutiny from Neville and Keane, the coming weeks could prove crucial in determining whether Gabriel remains at Manchester United or looks for a new challenge elsewhere.