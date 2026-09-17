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Jason Cundy has urged Manchester United to fire Michael Carrick and hire Unai Emery from Aston Villa.

Speaking on talkSPORT following a disappointing midweek result, The Sports Bar co-host didn’t hold back in his assessment of Manchester United’s leadership.

Manchester United told to hire Unai Emery

Cundy passionately argued that the club’s hierarchy should make a decisive change immediately rather than waiting.

“Unai Emery, go and get him, get him out of Villa,” Cundy said. “That’s what I’d do. If I were Sir Jim Ratcliffe, I’d now cut my losses and go and get Unai. Don’t wait until Christmas to have the conversation, do it now.”

However, his co-host, Jamie O’Hara, questioned the feasibility of the move, casting doubt on whether the former Arsenal head coach would want to inherit the current situation at Old Trafford. “I don’t know if Unai Emery wants to be Man United manager. Why would he want to go in there?” O’Hara asked.

Pressure is mounting on Michael Carrick following a sluggish start to the campaign. The early exit from the League Cup has heightened tensions around Old Trafford, leaving fans and pundits questioning the team’s trajectory under his guidance.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa record makes him an intriguing option

Emery has also endured an inconsistent start to the current campaign with Villa, but his wider record remains an important part of the argument surrounding Cundy’s suggestion.

The Spaniard has transformed Aston Villa since arriving at the club, helping establish them as regular European contenders and building a side capable of competing against some of England’s strongest teams.

He also won the Europa League with Villa last season, his fifth Europa League trophy of his careeer.

Jurgen Klopp has described Emery as a “world-class” coach, highlighting the Spaniard’s tactical approach and attention to detail.

Whether Emery would actually consider leaving his Villa project for Manchester United is a separate question, but Cundy has made his position clear: he believes Ratcliffe should make the move immediately rather than wait until Christmas.