'Iraola clearly doesn’t fancy him' - Journo confirms Liverpool ready to sell midfielder

(Photo via Liverpool FC)

Wataru Endo’s Liverpool career appears to be approaching its final chapter, with the Reds reportedly preparing to listen to offers for the midfielder in January rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.



The 33-year-old has slipped dramatically down the pecking order under Andoni Iraola.

Despite being named on the bench for all four of Liverpool’s opening Premier League matches, Endo is still waiting for his first competitive minute of the season.

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He was also left out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad, another clear indication of his reduced role.

Liverpool could cash in on Endo in January

Writing for GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs reported that Liverpool are increasingly likely to sell Endo during the winter window.

Jacobs stated:

‘Endo’s contract runs out at the end of the season, and it appears likely that Liverpool will look to take advantage of their final opportunity to recoup some money for him in January, with so many players considered to be ahead of him.

‘Iraola clearly doesn’t fancy him, and the best outcome for all parties looks to be an exit in a few months’ time.’

That assessment has been reinforced by Iraola’s own explanation of Endo’s situation.

The Liverpool boss recently admitted that the midfielder’s biggest difficulty is simply the number of alternatives ahead of him, naming Trey Nyoni, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai among the players currently getting minutes.

Endo’s lack of involvement became even more telling during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham. Despite Iraola heavily rotating his squad, youngsters James McConnell and Trey Nyoni were preferred while Endo remained unused.

January exit makes sense for everyone

Endo has been a useful and popular squad player at Anfield, but Liverpool’s midfield has clearly moved in a different direction.

At 33 and with his contract running down, keeping him until June only to lose him for nothing would offer little benefit.

Liverpool still have an opportunity to recover a modest fee in January while freeing up wages and a squad place.

From Endo’s perspective, regular football should now be the priority. He remains an experienced international and could still offer plenty to another club, but sitting behind four or five midfielders at Liverpool does little for him.

Iraola has publicly said Endo will “have his moments,” but the selections tell a stronger story.

If he cannot earn minutes even during heavy rotation, January increasingly looks like the natural point for both sides to move on.

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