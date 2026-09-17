Andoni Iraola and Michael Olise (Photo by Matt McNulty, Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly already holding discussions over an ambitious potential transfer swoop for Bayern Munich superstar Michael Olise.

The France international has been one of the best attacking players in world football in recent times, scoring 47 goals in 113 appearances for Bayern.

In terms of his playing style and consistency with his output, it’s hard to imagine a better long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

According to Indy Kaila, talks have already taken place over bringing Olise to Liverpool, with the Reds also open to including the likes of Cody Gakpo in negotiations for the 24-year-old…

Exclusive ? Reliable sources indicate that Liverpool are in talks with Bayern Munich over a potential summer move for Michael Olise. Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha have been mentioned as part of the discussions. #LFC are understood to be open to a range of options.… — indykaila News (@indykaila) September 16, 2026

“Reliable sources indicate that Liverpool are in talks with Bayern Munich over a potential summer move for Michael Olise,” the account posted on X.

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“Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha have been mentioned as part of the discussions. LFC are understood to be open to a range of options.

“Olise is believed to be very keen on a move to Anfield.”

This sounds very exciting for Liverpool fans, but some might question how reliable this information is.

What else has been reported on Michael Olise?

It seems very strange for LFC to be working on such an ambitious deal now, with the summer transfer window having only recently ended, and with such a major move unlikely in January.

It could be that Liverpool are laying down the groundwork for a move next summer, but we’ll have to see who else ends up weighing in on this story as the Indy Kaila account, although generally more trusted now than it used to be, has a mixed record on such stories.

Christian Falk, writing in his recent column for CF Bayern Insider, had this to say on Olise’s future: “Everyone at Bayern hopes that Michael Olise will play for the club for a long, long time.

“However, Max Eberl also told me in an interview that he wants a sign from the Frenchman next summer in terms of whether or not he can imagine signing a new contract. That’s because they can’t lose Olise on a free transfer in 2029.”