Liverpool make contact with Premier League rival attacker valued at more than £100m

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their interest in Chelsea winger Estevao Willian, with the Reds now going beyond simply monitoring the Brazilian’s situation at Stamford Bridge.



The 19-year-old has found regular minutes difficult to come by under Xabi Alonso this season, despite impressing during his debut campaign in England.

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Chelsea still regard Estevao as one of their most valuable young players and are working on improved terms, but Liverpool appear ready to test just how committed he is to staying in west London.

Liverpool contact Estevao’s representatives

According to Football FanCast, Liverpool have contacted Estevao’s representatives and are attempting to convince him not to commit to an improved Chelsea contract.

The Reds have also reportedly sent scouts to watch the Brazil international as Andoni Iraola looks at potential additions to his attack.

Estevao is already contracted until 2033, meaning Chelsea are under absolutely no pressure to sell.

The proposed new agreement would instead reward his development with better financial terms and underline his importance to the club.

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Chelsea have no plans to sell Estevao, with the club remaining relaxed about his situation despite his reduced role this season.

The Brazilian produced eight goals and four assists in 36 appearances during his first Chelsea campaign, but opportunities have decreased following Alonso’s tactical changes. Recent reports suggest he has started only once in Chelsea’s opening five competitive games this season.

Chelsea’s determination is reflected in the potential price. Reports have placed their valuation at around €110m-€120m, roughly £95m-£104m.

Reds are testing Chelsea’s resolve

This would be an extremely ambitious move from Liverpool.

Estevao fits the profile of an attacker Iraola could build around for years. He is naturally left-footed, comfortable starting from the right and particularly dangerous when isolated against defenders.

Liverpool’s interest also makes sense because specialist right-wing options are relatively limited within their current squad.

The real question is whether they can actually create an opportunity.

Chelsea do not need the money, Estevao has almost seven years remaining on his contract and the club clearly view him as part of their future. Liverpool would therefore need either the player to become genuinely frustrated by his lack of minutes or Chelsea to dramatically change their position.

Still, contacting his camp before improved terms are agreed is clever. Liverpool may not be able to force a transfer now, but they can make sure Estevao knows there is a major alternative waiting if his situation at Stamford Bridge does not improve.

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