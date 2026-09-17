How much playing time Rio Ngumoha is expected to get at Liverpool amid genuine transfer interest

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha in action (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha is reportedly expected to get more playing time this season amid some uncertainty over his future.

The talented 18-year-old is highly regarded inside Anfield, but he also has genuine interest from elsewhere, including from Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

We’ve covered the Ngumoha situation on the Daily Briefing, and now there’s been further insight into the internal feeling about his future.

According to the Daily Mail, Ngumoha is happy at Liverpool and the feeling is that Andoni Iraola will rotate a lot this season, even with new signing Bradley Barcola.

While it remains to be seen precisely how this will pan out, it seems LFC are happy with Ngumoha and see him as someone who will get more first-team minutes than he did last term.

Liverpool need to keep Rio Ngumoha amid Arsenal interest

Ngumoha has shown glimpses of tremendous potential in his time at Liverpool so far, even if he’s still a little raw and learning the game, while there are also plenty of big names he’s competing with for a place.

It makes sense, however, that the England international is in Arsenal’s sights as he could surely be worth looking at as an option to their problem position on the left-hand side of their front three.

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Ngumoha’s current Liverpool contract runs until 2028 and if he doesn’t renew soon then this could be an exciting opportunity for the Gunners and other big clubs.

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope their club can keep hold of Ngumoha as it could end up looking like a grave error if they miss out on this elite talent’s potential and he goes on to shine for another Premier League club instead.