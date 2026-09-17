Manchester United manager Michael Carrick looks on (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has broken his silence on the JJ Gabriel transfer saga that has been dominating headlines in the last few days.

It seems the highly-rated Man Utd wonderkid is determined to leave Old Trafford, and it says a lot about just how big a prospect he is that we’re hearing this much about the future of a 15-year-old.

Still, it’s clear this is a big story and that Gabriel’s departure is something the Red Devils would ideally avoid.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has posted about the saga on his YouTube channel, saying that the United youngster could have opportunities to join the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Michael Carrick on JJ Gabriel saga

Discussing the situation, United boss Carrick admitted that the club had to be careful with how they handle this, as it involves such a young player.

Carrick didn’t appear too keen on providing details as he was quoted by the Manchester Evening News as insisting the player’s welfare was a priority.

“I just think we’ve got to be really careful of the whole situation, you know,” Carrick said.

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“He’s a young boy, he’s 15, and for me, definitely, and from a club point of view, is looking after our younger players, their welfare, their well-being, their exposure, and I think we’ve got to be really, all of us, I think we’ve got to be really conscious of that, really, in this situation.”

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That won’t answer a lot of United fans’ concerns, but perhaps it’s a useful perspective on the bigger picture here.

Even if MUFC need to keep their best young players and continue their tradition of promoting homegrown stars from their academy, this is also a sport involving human beings, and we don’t always know the whole story going on behind the scenes.