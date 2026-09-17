Man United close to securing highly rated academy star on first professional deal

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly close to tying down another highly rated academy player, with 17-year-old Noah Ajayi nearing his first professional contract at Old Trafford.



The Hamburg-born attacker has been progressing quickly through United’s youth setup and is already playing above his age group.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

With several of Europe’s biggest clubs increasingly aggressive in targeting young talent, securing Ajayi’s future would represent another important piece of business for United’s academy.

Ajayi close to first professional Man United contract

According to Sky Sports, Ajayi is close to signing his first professional deal with Manchester United.

The teenager joined United’s system before signing scholarship terms in 2025 and has since pushed his way into both the Under-18 and Under-21 setups.

United’s official profile lists Ajayi as a 17-year-old forward, rather than a midfielder. He was born on November 23, 2008, and moved from Hamburg to England at the age of 10 before eventually joining Man United.

His rise has been rapid. Ajayi made his Under-21 debut in April 2025, coming off the bench in a 3-0 win over Reading. Remarkably, he then made his Under-18 debut the following day in another 3-0 victory, this time against Nottingham Forest.

He added a further Under-21 appearance before the end of that campaign.

He is now part of a talented youth group that also includes JJ Gabriel, Neithan Barbosa and Camron Mpofu.

This is the kind of deal United cannot afford to get wrong

Ajayi may still be some distance from Michael Carrick’s senior team, but keeping players of his potential is becoming increasingly important.

United’s academy remains one of the club’s biggest strengths. Their own records show that more than 250 academy graduates have gone on to make first-team debuts, with recent examples including Chido Obi, Shea Lacey and the Fletcher brothers.

That pathway is a major selling point when convincing teenagers to commit their futures.

For Ajayi, the next step should not simply be about earning a professional contract.

It should be about continuing to get meaningful exposure against older players, particularly at Under-21 level, where the physical and tactical demands are higher.

From United’s perspective, there is also a wider lesson. The club are currently facing uncertainty around JJ Gabriel’s future, so getting another promising youngster secured would send a positive message.

Carrick makes ‘doesn’t bother’ claim after historic Man United defeat against Brighton