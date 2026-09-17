Humiliation for Manchester United as impressive 50-year record brought to an end

Manchester United FC
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Brighton players celebrate against Manchester United
Brighton players celebrate against Manchester United (Photo by Molly Darlington, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered humiliation last night as they saw an impressive 50-year record at Old Trafford ended by Brighton.

Michael Carrick’s side took a 2-0 lead at home to Brighton in the Carabao Cup, but fell apart in the second half as the Seagulls ran out 3-2 winners.

According to the stat below from Sky Sports, that means the Red Devils lost a home game despite being 2-0 up for the first time since a 3-2 defeat against Tottenham all the way back in 1976…

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This is far from good enough from United, and Carrick will surely be under growing pressure after poor performances in back-to-back home defeats.

MUFC also lost at home to Manchester City at the weekend, despite Enzo Maresca’s side being down to ten men since the 23rd minute.

United also lost 2-0 to Hull City on the opening day of the season, and dropped points with a 2-2 draw away to Everton recently.

More misery for Manchester United

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

All in all, it’s not looking good for United as another new era looks to be over before it really got started.

There was big optimism when Carrick turned the team’s form around after replacing Ruben Amorim, but results have dipped dramatically since he was named manager permanently after that initial spell as interim manager.

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Things aren’t quite as bad as they were under Amorim…yet, but it’s not looking good and fans will surely be concerned, especially after a relatively underwhelming summer transfer window.

Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, and Andrey Santos have all joined to bolster Carrick’s midfield, but other areas have been left much the same as last season, and that means there are still clear issues in attack and defence.

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