0 shots, 13x possession lost: Man United player struggled to make impact vs Brighton

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Benjamin Sesko was given the chance to lead Manchester United’s attack against Brighton in the Carabao Cup, but the striker endured a difficult night as Michael Carrick’s side crashed out with a 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford.



United actually made a dream start, going 2-0 up inside 10 minutes through Shea Lacey and Mason Mount.

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But while the team started quickly, Sesko never really got into the game and was substituted in the 66th minute as Brighton completed a remarkable comeback.

Sesko’s personal numbers tell the story

Sesko’s individual statistics were particularly underwhelming.

In 66 minutes, he managed only 23 touches, attempted 14 passes and completed just eight, giving him a pass accuracy of 57%. He also failed to create a single chance.

More concerning was his lack of threat in the final third.

Sesko finished the match with zero shots, despite starting as United’s central striker. He attempted two dribbles and completed neither, while he lost possession 13 times.

In physical battles, he won only four of his nine duels.

Those numbers are especially disappointing when you consider that United were attacking with confidence early on. They eventually recorded 11 shots, with four on target, yet Sesko did not contribute a single attempt himself.

Brighton, by comparison, had 18 shots, five big chances and 39 touches in the United penalty area.

What Sesko needs to change at Man United

The issue was not only poor service.

Yes, United completed just one of 10 crosses, so Sesko was not exactly being supplied with perfect deliveries. But elite centre-forwards still have to find ways to impose themselves when the game becomes difficult.

Sesko needs to become more aggressive with his movement. Instead of waiting centrally, he should make more runs across defenders, drop into midfield when necessary and use his physical frame to hold the ball up.

His link play also has to improve. Completing only eight passes in more than an hour shows how disconnected he became from players such as Mount, Lacey and Marcus Rashford.

Most importantly, he has to get into shooting positions.

A striker can miss chances and still influence a game. Finishing 66 minutes with zero shots is far more worrying because it suggests he was barely involved where it mattered.

Sesko still has time to adapt, but this was an opportunity missed. Against Brighton, he was too quiet, too isolated and far too easy for the visitors to contain.

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